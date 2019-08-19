US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Monday named Kathleen Hawk Sawyer as the new Federal Bureau of Prisons Director in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide death while in a prison in New York City

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) US Attorney General William Barr in a statement on Monday named Kathleen Hawk Sawyer as the new Federal Bureau of Prisons Director in the wake of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide death while in a prison in New York City.

"I am pleased to welcome back Dr. Hawk Sawyer as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons," Barr said in the statement. "Under Dr. Hawk Sawyer's previous tenure at the Bureau, she led the agency with excellence, innovation, and efficiency, receiving numerous awards for her outstanding leadership."

Barr also announced that Thomas Kane has been named to be the next Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

On Friday, New York City chief medical examiner has determined that the accused sex trafficker Epstein died of suicide by hanging himself.

On August 10, media reported that Epstein committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where he had been held ahead of his pending trial on charges of sex trafficking of minors.

Police have been investigating Epstein for nearly two decades and arrested him in 2005 for molesting an underage girl. Epstein served a sentence of 13 months.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested for a second time for allegedly trafficking minor girls at his mansion for sex. Some of the charges dated back to the 2000s.

Epstein pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, but faced up to 45 years in prison had he been convicted.