Attorney General Barr Says US 'Concerned' That Russia Manipulating ICC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that Washington is worried that foreign nations like Russia are wielding influence over the International Criminal Court (ICC) in order to advance their own interests.

"We are concerned that foreign powers like Russia are also manipulating the ICC in pursuit of their own agenda," Barr said during a press conference in Washington.

The attorney general did not elaborate or provide any evidence of the alleged manipulation.

Barr's comments come after the White House announced that President Donald Trump has issued an executive order authorizing sanctions against ICC officials who are investigating potential war crimes committed by US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump said in his order that the ICC threatens US national security and foreign policy by engaging in investigations of the actions of the US military, intelligence and other personnel in Afghanistan.

The White House statement underscored the United States' commitment to the peaceful cultivation of international order, but called on the ICC to respect Washington's decisions.

In March, the ICC authorized the commencement of an investigation into alleged war crimes committed by parties to the Afghan conflict, including US personnel.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the decision as "breathtaking" and "reckless," while reaffirming his intention to ensure US citizens remain outside the jurisdiction of what he called a renegade and unlawful court.