Attorney General for England and Wales Visits Ukraine to Support Investigation of "Crimes"

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman has visited Ukraine, her office said in a statement.

"The Attorney General, Suella Braverman QC MP, has today visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova," the office said.

It said she also "led a delegation of war crimes experts in Poland" as part of the UK's support for Ukraine's investigations.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations by Kiev of involvement in war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.