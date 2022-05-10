UrduPoint.com

Attorney General For England And Wales Visits Ukraine To Support Investigation Of "Crimes"

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Attorney General for England and Wales Visits Ukraine to Support Investigation of "Crimes"

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) Attorney General for England and Wales Suella Braverman has visited Ukraine, her office said in a statement.

"The Attorney General, Suella Braverman QC MP, has today visited Ukraine and met with Ukrainian Prosecutor General, Iryna Venediktova," the office said.

It said she also "led a delegation of war crimes experts in Poland" as part of the UK's support for Ukraine's investigations.

Russia has repeatedly denied accusations by Kiev of involvement in war crimes in Ukraine.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk Kiev Wales United Kingdom Belarus Poland February From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th May 2022

3 minutes ago
 One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

9 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

9 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

9 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

9 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.