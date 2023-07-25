Open Menu

Attorney Handling Hunter Biden Case Ready To Testify Before US Congress In Fall - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) David Weiss, the attorney handling the tax evasion case against US President Joe Biden's son, is prepared to testify at a public hearing before the US Congress this fall, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a letter from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

In June, two Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers told members of Congress that the DOJ had blocked Weiss from pursuing new tax charges against the president's son. Weiss, however, denied that he had been obstructed in his investigation, CNN reported.

"We are deeply concerned by any misrepresentations about our work - whether deliberate or arising from misunderstandings - that could unduly harm public confidence in the evenhanded administration of justice, to which we are dedicated," the letter signed by Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte was cited as saying by CNN.

Weiss could appear at a public hearing before Congress this fall, with the letter suggesting dates in September and October when he would be willing to testify, the report said.

"To be clear, the most appropriate time for any testimony on these subjects is after the matter is closed ... testimony at this early juncture must be appropriately limited to protect the ongoing matter and important confidentiality interests," the letter read.

The DOJ announced in June that Hunter Biden had pleaded guilty to two counts of tax evasion. US media reported that the plea agreement with the DOJ called for probation without jail time, but the Delaware state court will officially decide on the punishment. Republicans condemned the plea deal and said they would continue their own investigation into the case.

