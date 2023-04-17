Attorneys Retained to Represent Family of Teen Shot Arriving at Wrong House - Statement

Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt said in a statement on Monday that the family of a 16-year-old boy Ralph Yarl has retained them in the case of a homeowner shooting Yarl when he went to the wrong house to pick up his twin brothers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt said in a statement on Monday that the family of a 16-year-old boy Ralph Yarl has retained them in the case of a homeowner shooting Yarl when he went to the wrong house to pick up his twin brothers.

"Attorneys Crump and Merritt have been retained by the family of 16-yo Ralph Yarl who was shot twice in the head and arm by an unidentified white male assailant on Thursday. Ralph is in critical condition and in the hospital recovering from his injuries," the statement said.

Kansas City Police said Yarl's parents asked him to pick up his siblings and provided him an exact address, but he accidentally went to a home at a different address, where a man shot him after Ralph rang the bell.

The still-unidentified homeowner was detained, placed on a 24-hour hold and then released while police work to get a victim statement and gather more forensic evidence, police said.

"There is no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening, defenseless teenager who rang his doorbell," the attorneys said, adding that they demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors for the unjustified shooting.

The Kansas City police chief said it is not clear if the shooting was racially motivated, but is investigating the matter.