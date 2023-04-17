UrduPoint.com

Attorneys Retained To Represent Family Of Teen Shot Arriving At Wrong House - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Attorneys Retained to Represent Family of Teen Shot Arriving at Wrong House - Statement

Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt said in a statement on Monday that the family of a 16-year-old boy Ralph Yarl has retained them in the case of a homeowner shooting Yarl when he went to the wrong house to pick up his twin brothers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt said in a statement on Monday that the family of a 16-year-old boy Ralph Yarl has retained them in the case of a homeowner shooting Yarl when he went to the wrong house to pick up his twin brothers.

"Attorneys Crump and Merritt have been retained by the family of 16-yo Ralph Yarl who was shot twice in the head and arm by an unidentified white male assailant on Thursday. Ralph is in critical condition and in the hospital recovering from his injuries," the statement said.

Kansas City Police said Yarl's parents asked him to pick up his siblings and provided him an exact address, but he accidentally went to a home at a different address, where a man shot him after Ralph rang the bell.

The still-unidentified homeowner was detained, placed on a 24-hour hold and then released while police work to get a victim statement and gather more forensic evidence, police said.

"There is no excuse for the release of this armed and dangerous suspect after admitting to shooting an unarmed, non-threatening, defenseless teenager who rang his doorbell," the attorneys said, adding that they demand swift action from Clay County prosecutors for the unjustified shooting.

The Kansas City police chief said it is not clear if the shooting was racially motivated, but is investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Police Man Male Kansas City Family From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian C ..

Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Foreign Minist ..

35 seconds ago
 Bollywood's drama of fake Indian surgical strike a ..

Bollywood's drama of fake Indian surgical strike against Pakistan exposed

38 seconds ago
 MDA to introduce low-cost housing scheme for poor ..

MDA to introduce low-cost housing scheme for poor people: Sindh Local Government ..

39 seconds ago
 UK Lawn Tennis Association Asks ATP to Cut Fine fo ..

UK Lawn Tennis Association Asks ATP to Cut Fine for Banning Russian Athletes - R ..

41 seconds ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to provide A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to provide AED70 mn worth of social benefi ..

10 minutes ago
 UK, German Air Force Escort 3 Russian Military Pla ..

UK, German Air Force Escort 3 Russian Military Planes Over Baltic Sea

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.