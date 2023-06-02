UrduPoint.com

Attorneys Unable To Locate Classified Paper On Iran Trump Claimed To Have Kept - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2023 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Attorneys for Donald Trump tasked with turning over subpoenaed classified documents claimed to be in the former president's possession have been unable to find them, CNN reported on Friday.

The federal subpoena was issued after investigators asked Trump aides about a July 2021 audio recording of a meeting at Trump's New Jersey golf course in which Trump acknowledges keeping a classified Pentagon document about a potential attack on Iran, the report said.

Though Trump's attorneys had been asked to turn over all documents relating to Trump's Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and Iran, prosecutors were particularly interested in the document discussed on the 2021 recording in addition to any material referencing classified information that may or may not still be in Trump's possession, the report noted.

The federal government has already recovered dozens of official documents bearing classified markings from Trump on different occasions over the last year, but the fact that Trump's lawyers could not locate the document in question highlights the difficulties posed by such a recovery operation, according to the report.

Trump is being investigated for possible mishandling of purportedly sensitive information, which led to a raid last year on his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Federal investigators recovered boxes of materials from the residence, including empty folders with classified labeling.

Trump has denied improperly storing classified records and characterized the probe as a weaponization of the US justice system against him.

