ATV Accident in Moscow Region Leaves 1 Adult Dead, 3 Children Injured - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) One adult has died and three children have suffered injuries after an ATV accident in Moscow region on Saturday, the regional branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told Sputnik.

"At 18:30 [15:30 GMT], an ATV overturned in Tugolesskiy Bor, near the Michurinets garden non-profit partnership in the Shatura district," a ministry official said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the injured children have been transported to hospital, the official said.