AU appoints envoy to help resolve crisis on delayed elections in Somalia

MOGADISHU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :-- The African Union Commission on Saturday appointed former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama as High Representative to Somalia to help resolve the political crisis on the delayed elections.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of African Union Commission said Mahama will work with the Somali stakeholders to reach a mutually acceptable compromise towards an all-inclusive resolution for the holding of Somali elections as soon as possible.

Mahamat said in a statement issued in Mogadishu that Mahama will be supported by African Union Mission in Somalia to ensure that the mediation efforts and the peace support operation work together seamlessly.

He encouraged all the Somali stakeholders and the international community to extend every support to the special envoy who is due in the country in the coming days.