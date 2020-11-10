AU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' in Ethiopia

The African Union on Tuesday called for an immediate halt to the spiralling conflict in Ethiopia, where the army has launched military operations in the northern region of Tigra

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The African Union on Tuesday called for an immediate halt to the spiralling conflict in Ethiopia, where the army has launched military operations in the northern region of Tigray.

"The Chairperson appeals for the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls on parties to respect human rights and ensure the protection of civilians," Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, said in a statement.

