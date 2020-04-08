(@FahadShabbir)

Addis Ababa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The chairman of the African Union Commission on Wednesday defended the World Health Organization (WHO) and its leadership from attacks by US President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday threatened to cut funding for the UN body.

"Surprised to learn of a campaign by the US govt against WHO's global leadership," Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a Twitter post.

"The African Union fully supports WHO and Dr Tedros," he added, referring to the WHO's director, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Trump said the WHO "seems very biased toward China" and that his government "will look at ending funding".

The US is the WHO's biggest funding source.