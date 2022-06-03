UrduPoint.com

AU Chief Says 'reassured' After Talks With Putin On Food Shortages

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 09:28 PM

AU chief says 'reassured' after talks with Putin on food shortages

African Union head Macky Sall said Friday he was "reassured" after talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin on food shortages caused by fighting in Ukraine

Moscow, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :African Union head Macky Sall said Friday he was "reassured" after talks in Russia with President Vladimir Putin on food shortages caused by fighting in Ukraine.

Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi on the 100th day of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, with global food shortages and grain supplies stuck in Ukrainian ports high on the agenda.

"I found Vladimir Putin committed and aware that the crisis and sanctions create serious problems for weak economies, such as African economies," Sall told journalists after talks that lasted three hours.

He said that he was leaving Russia "very reassured and very happy with our exchanges".

Putin "told us with regard to Ukraine that there are several ways to facilitate exports" either through the Black Sea port of Odessa "which is difficult because Ukrainians have to clear mines" or via the Russia-controlled port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov.

Washington and Brussels have imposed unprecedented sanctions against Moscow over the offensive in Ukraine, pushing Putin to seek new markets and strengthen ties with countries in Africa and Asia.

Putin has said Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but has demanded the West lift sanctions

Related Topics

Africa Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Brussels Vladimir Putin Sochi Mariupol Odessa Market Asia

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy to Resume Operation in Libya Soon ..

Russian Embassy to Resume Operation in Libya Soon - Russian Foreign Ministry

28 seconds ago
 21726 cases registered against smugglers, dealers ..

21726 cases registered against smugglers, dealers involved in drug supply chain ..

29 seconds ago
 Regional in-charge Ombudsman office Karachi visits ..

Regional in-charge Ombudsman office Karachi visits at NADRA mega center

32 seconds ago
 Scam Call Center in Berdyansk Operated in Coordina ..

Scam Call Center in Berdyansk Operated in Coordination With Kiev, West - Sberban ..

34 seconds ago
 Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does N ..

Biden Says OPEC+ Output Boost Positive, But Does Not Know Whether It's Enough

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam colony searched during operation

Quaid-e-Azam colony searched during operation

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.