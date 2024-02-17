AU Commission Chief Hopes For Vote Soon In Senegal
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The head of the African Union Commission voiced concern on Saturday about the political crisis in Senegal but said he hoped "free and transparent" elections would be held there soon.
Moussa Faki Mahamat's comments at the opening session of the AU summit came after Senegalese President Macky Sall vowed Friday to organise presidential elections "as soon as possible".
The move followed the decision on Thursday by Senegal's top constitutional body to overrule this month's vote.
Sall's last-minute move to postpone the February 25 poll until December triggered Senegal's worst crisis in decades.
Sall, who has been in power in the West African country since 2012, said he called off the elections over disputes about the disqualification of potential candidates and concern about a return to unrest seen in 2021 and 2023.
"The situation in Senegal, a model country in terms of democracy, worries us to a great degree," Faki said.
But he said he welcomed the government's decision to follow the Constitutional Council's ruling.
Faki said he hoped there would be a "spirit of consensus" to organise "inclusive, free, and transparent elections" as quickly as possible.
