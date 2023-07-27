Open Menu

AU Condemns Coup In Niger, Demands Release Of President - Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AU Condemns Coup in Niger, Demands Release of President - Chairman

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The African Union strongly condemns the ongoing coup attempt in Niger and demands release of President Mohamed Bazoum, Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani said on Thursday.

"You know what happened in Niger the other day, so we strongly condemn the events in Niger, demand the immediate release of the president of Niger," Assoumani said at the Russia-Africa summit.

