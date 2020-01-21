UrduPoint.com
AU Reconciliation Conference On Libya Should Invite Russia - AU Panel Chair

The reconciliation forum on Libya that the African Union is set to organize in spring should include Russia, Amre Moussa, the chairman and member of the Panel of the Wise at the African Union Commission, told Sputnik

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) The reconciliation forum on Libya that the African Union is set to organize in spring should include Russia, Amre Moussa, the chairman and member of the Panel of the Wise at the African Union Commission, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, world leaders gathered in Berlin to discuss the conflict in Libya.

The resulting communique mentioned, among other points, the Reconciliation Forum that the African Union will organize in the spring of this year.

"Russia should be invited as a major player," Moussa said regarding the upcoming forum.

He added, however, that there were no details on this conference yet.

Russia has already played a role in Libya reconciliation effort as Moscow hosted intra-Libyan talks shortly before the Berlin conference. Turkey and Russia served as mediators at Moscow talks.

