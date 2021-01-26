UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AU Says CAR Must Focus On Reaching Peace, Not Disputing Election Results - Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

AU Says CAR Must Focus on Reaching Peace, Not Disputing Election Results - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The Central African Republic (CAR) should focus on reaching peace in the country instead of disputing election results, the African Union's Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui, told Sputnik.

The car declared a state of emergency last week, after rebel forces that refused to recognize the results of the December presidential election attacked the country's capital of Bangui. The country's Constitutional Council court confirmed President Faustin-Archange Touadera's victory after the first round and disqualified his main rival, Francois Bozize, "on morality grounds." The CAR saw several clashes between supporters of Bozize and Touadera ahead of the election.

"The elections in the CAR took place in a very tense atmosphere with attempts to destabilize the polls by some stakeholders but it went ahead nevertheless and we congratulate the people of the CAR, President Faustin Archange Touadera for his re-election and of course [United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission] MINUSCA and other partners who made it possible for the people of the CAR to express their will. The constitutional court has pronounced itself and I believe the time has come to focus on pacifying the country, to re-energize the implementation of the 6 February 2019 peace agreement and state building," Chergui said.

The end of hostilities should be the immediate priority, the commissioner said.

The country was struggling with a civil war long before the latest election. Since 2012, the mainly Muslim Seleca, and later, ex-Seleca, rebels were locked in conflict with mainly Christian anti-balaka groups. In February 2019, the CAR government and the leaders of 14 armed groups struck a peace deal but there were reports of its fragility. In December, several rebel groups built a coalition and accused Touadera of trying to steal the election.

Chergui noted that it was "important for the signatories of the [2019] agreement to come together and evaluate candidly the implementation of the agreement and a way forward."

The commissioner stressed the importance of accountability as another important goal.

"The people of the CAR cannot continue to die because a politician or an armed group didn't get his or her way. Lastly, the CAR partners need to pressure the parties but also incentives those who remain engaged in the peace process. The time has come for the CAR's partners to honor their pledges and support efforts to put the country on a path to peace and stability," the commissioner said.

Related Topics

Election Car Bangui Central African Republic February December 2019 Muslim Christian Government Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

28 minutes ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

48 minutes ago

Iran Will Return to Full Compliance With JCPOA If ..

57 minutes ago

BISE offers 'special chance' to candidates of HSSC ..

57 minutes ago

Air pollution linked to irreversible sight loss: s ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.