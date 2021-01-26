AU Says Worried Over New Boko Haram Attacks in Nigeria, Blames Lack of Stabilization Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) The African Union is concerned over renewed attacks of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria, followed by jihadists killing civilians in Niger, and believes they are linked to issues with stabilization efforts, Smail Chergui, the AU commissioner for Peace and Security, told Sputnik.

An attack on two villages in Niger in early January left almost 100 people dead, according to local officials. In late December, Nigeria suffered from similar instances of violence.

"The AU remains very concerned by the resurgence of Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin," the commissioner said.

The most important step in countering this threat is to support the operations of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a task force that unites personnel from the four countries of the Lake Chad Basin ” Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon ” Chergui said.

"Since its deployment in 2015, the joint operations of the MNJTF have helped to stem the expansion of Boko Haram and squeezed the group resulting in its split into four factions. The resurgence is mainly due to the shortcomings of stabilization efforts but member states are tackling that," the commissioner said.

The AU's role is mainly in mobilizing resources, technical as well as financial, the commissioner said.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission, which acts as a civilian supervisory body for the task force, will convene on February 8 to discuss security, Chergui said.

"We have put a great deal of emphasis on the need to enhance coordination among the four Member States beyond the military realm, but also coordination of the partners with their support," the commissioner added.