AU Security Council May Host Emergency Meeting On Sudan On Tuesday - Source
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:42 PM
African Union Peace and Security Council may host emergency meeting on Tuesday in connection with the situation in Sudan, a source familiar with the mater told Sputnik on Monday
"The AU Peace and Security Council may meet tomorrow," he said.