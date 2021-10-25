AU Security Council May Host Emergency Meeting on Sudan on Tuesday - Source

African Union Peace and Security Council may host emergency meeting on Tuesday in connection with the situation in Sudan, a source familiar with the mater told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) African Union Peace and Security Council may host emergency meeting on Tuesday in connection with the situation in Sudan, a source familiar with the mater told Sputnik on Monday.

