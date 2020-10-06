AU Sees Potential Positive Developments in Libya Military Peace Talks - Commissioner

Recent talks between military representatives from Libya's rival factions in the Egyptian capital Cairo may facilitate ongoing efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and political settlement in Libya ahead of planned high-level talks in Switzerland later in the month, Smail Chergui, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Recent talks between military representatives from Libya's rival factions in the Egyptian capital Cairo may facilitate ongoing efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire and political settlement in Libya ahead of planned high-level talks in Switzerland later in the month, Smail Chergui, the African Union's commissioner for peace and security, told Sputnik.

The high-level political talks are expected to begin in Geneva on October 15, featuring representatives from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the rival eastern-based parliament. According to Chergui, the recent military talks and ongoing consultations point to positive developments.

"The signature of a sustainable ceasefire will ease the task of the participants in the political process. I see also a potential positive development in the security/military ongoing talks between teams from East and West Libya. The mediators should make sure that this opportunity is not lost," the AU commissioner remarked.

Consultations between key Libyan stakeholders were held in Switzerland's Montreux from September 7-9, resulting in a recommendation that elections are held in the North African country within 18 months.

"They recommended the organization of general elections within 18 months with an agreed-upon constitutional basis, the reform of the Presidential Council ... and a Government of National Unity separate from the PC, the relocation to Sirte of the executive institutions and the House of Representatives, and finally the reconciliation process. I think that this package will be discussed in the next scheduled political talks of mid-October in Geneva or elsewhere," Chergui said.

As the international community continues its efforts to facilitate the Libyan peace talks, Chergui said that Egypt, which has hosted a number of consultations between Libya's rival parties, and other African countries have a vital role to play.

"Egypt is a neighboring country of Libya as is Tunisia, Algeria, Niger, Chad, and Sudan, and all efforts to bring the Libyan stakeholders together are welcomed by the AU and all its partners, mainly the participants to the Berlin Conference. Any investment to build confidence between Libyans should be encouraged and we believe that neighboring countries have an important role to play in the meditation process and in the success of the implementation of the peaceful solution reached by the Libyan parties," the AU commissioner said.

Nevertheless, any lasting ceasefire and political settlement in the North African country must be "Libyan-owned," Chergui added.

"The AU's expectations are similar to the expectations of the Libyan people, which is to end this crisis that has lasted too long with far-reaching consequences for the country and the continent. The AU will support any Libyan-owned agreement in this regard. Otherwise, we continue to engage all Libyan stakeholders in an effort to end the conflict," the AU commissioner said.

The Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based eastern parliament both agreed to a ceasefire in August. The head of the GNA, Fayez Sarraj, announced in September his intention to transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October.