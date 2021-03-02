AU to Hold Meeting to Work Towards Producing COVID Vaccines in Africa on April 12 - CDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The African Union Commission plans to hold a meeting on April 12 to establish a framework for producing COVID-19 vaccines on the continent, Dr. John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Tuesday.

"I'm very delighted to announce that the African Union Commission will be hosting a meeting on April 12 under the leadership of chairperson Moussa Faki [Mahamat], bringing the continent to develop a roadmap and a framework that will enable Africa to begin to address with specifics, a key milestone to begin to manufacture vaccines on the continent," Nkengasong said during a press briefing.