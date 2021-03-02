UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AU To Hold Meeting To Work Towards Producing COVID Vaccines In Africa On April 12 - CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:40 PM

AU to Hold Meeting to Work Towards Producing COVID Vaccines in Africa on April 12 - CDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The African Union Commission plans to hold a meeting on April 12 to establish a framework for producing COVID-19 vaccines on the continent, Dr. John Nkengasong, the director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Tuesday.

"I'm very delighted to announce that the African Union Commission will be hosting a meeting on April 12 under the leadership of chairperson Moussa Faki [Mahamat], bringing the continent to develop a roadmap and a framework that will enable Africa to begin to address with specifics, a key milestone to begin to manufacture vaccines on the continent," Nkengasong said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Africa April

Recent Stories

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

4 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

26 minutes ago

66,539 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality confiscates huge quantities of ..

27 minutes ago

27 minutes ago

Twitter fans love the beats of Islamabad United’ ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.