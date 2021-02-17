AU, UN chiefs call on Somali leaders to overcome political hurdles to inclusive elections

UrduPoint.com
Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Somali leaders to resume dialogue so as to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections

ADDIS ABABA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat and Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged Somali leaders to resume dialogue so as to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections.

Mahamat and Guterres "call on Somali leaders to resume dialogue and work in a spirit of compromise to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections as soon as possible and to respect the agreement they reached on Sept. 17, 2020," an AU statement on Tuesday read.

The AU Commission Chairperson and the UN Secretary-General also reiterated their joint commitment to continue to support the government and people of Somalia on their path to peace and prosperity.

They also commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country.

"The hard-won gains are a testimony to the firm determination of the people of Somalia towards lasting peace and prosperity, following decades of instability," the statement read.

