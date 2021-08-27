Auckland Police Halt One-Person Anti-Lockdown Protest - Reports

Police in New Zealand on Friday put an end to a one-person anti-lockdown protest in Auckland's central business district area, heading off an anticipated protest rally, Newshub reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Police in New Zealand on Friday put an end to a one-person anti-lockdown protest in Auckland's central business district area, heading off an anticipated protest rally, Newshub reported.

According to the media, an Instagram account had called on "people who see the bigger picture" to get involved in the anti-lockdown protest scheduled to hold at Queen Street in Auckland's central business district.

In the social media post, Prime Minister Ardern Jacinda was accused of destroying the economy and jobs despite a 4% drop in the unemployment rate in June 2021.

Police was deployed to the site of the planned demonstration only to see a single protester who left upon officers' warning.

�Most of New Zealand will downgrade from the maximum Alert Level 4 to Level 3 starting August 31. Lockdowns in Auckland and Northland will be in force for at least two more weeks.