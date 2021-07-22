Auckland Resident Survives Drive-by Shooting as New Zealand Sees Gun Violence Surge

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) A South Auckland resident and his family miraculously survived a drive-by shooting on Thursday night amid a rise in gun violence seen by New Zealand, the RNZ broadcaster reported.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in the Clendon Park area, leaving holes in the front of Tuporo Maroroa's house and the nearby cars.

"About 4 o'clock, just heard, like, six gunshots, just firing at our house. We all just woke up and ran outside," Maroroa, who lives with his father, brother and sister, told the radio station.

He is unsure about the identities of the shooters but suspects that the incident was linked to an attempted theft of his family's motorcycles last week.

Maroroa added that he was an inch from the danger as his bed stood close to partially opened windows at the front of the house.

In the meantime, police have launched an investigation into the incident, not ruling out possible gang links, a spokesperson for the security forces told the broadcaster.

The Clendon Park shooting is the latest in series of gun-related crimes in Auckland. A barbershop and a bar were recently shelled in the city's Manukau area. Last week, police shot dead a man while chasing him for alleged car theft and holding two motorists at gunpoint.