Auction Sells Exam Papers Assessed By Elon Musk For Nearly $8,000

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:55 PM

PR Auction, based in Boston and specializing in selling rare documents and autographs, sold two university paperworks graded by Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk in the 1990s when he was a teaching assistant for $7,753

"Two pieces of coursework annotated and initialed by Elon Musk as a teaching assistant in an entrepreneurship class (MGMT 231) taught by Myles Bass at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton school in 1995," the auction wrote in the description of the lot.

The first paper is a written test, and the second is a study, both commented on and graded by Musk. The auction did not name the buyer. The previous owner is the paperwork author Brian Thomas, a former student at the University of Pennsylvania.

On November 1, Musk topped the Forbes Billionaires ranking as the value of his assets hovers over $300 billion.

