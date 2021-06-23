UrduPoint.com
Audi Intends To Cancel Production Of Cars With Internal Combustion Engines By 2033

Wed 23rd June 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) German carmaker Audi on Tuesday said that it planned to stop manufacturing and selling vehicles with internal combustion engines by 2033 as part of its environment-friendly strategy.

According to the company's statement, the carmaker intends to limit its production output to the market by vehicles powered by electricity as early as 2026.

It is planning the gradual "phasing out" of internal combustion engine production by 2033, and to reach net zero emissions goals by 2050.

"Audi's last internal combustion engine will be the best we've ever built," Audi CEO, Markus Duesmann, was quoted as saying at the Berlin climate conference in the statement.

The statement also maintains that the company expected the demand for cars with internal combustion engines to remain beyond 2033 in China, and for this purpose, it plans to establish the local manufacturing and production of such models.

