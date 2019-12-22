UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Audience Of Masha And The Bear YouTube Channels In English, Spanish Reach 10Mln Each

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 03:20 PM

Audience of Masha and the Bear YouTube Channels in English, Spanish Reach 10Mln Each

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2019) The audience of YouTube channels of the Russian animated series Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish languages has significantly increased with the current number of followers standing at ten million for each of the channels, the press service of the Animaccord Animation Studio, which is producing the cartoon, said in on Sunday.

The cartoon is translated into 36 languages and broadcast in more than 100 countries. In summer, Animaccord launched the fourth musical season of Masha and the Bear.

"The two official channels of Masha and the Bear animated series on YouTube platform ” in English and Spanish ” passed the mark of ten million subscribers each this week, repeating success of the Russian-language channel in 2017. YouTube portal awards the Diamond Creator Award to channels that reached 10 million subscribers," the press service said.

According to the press service, the cartoon became the first Russian animation project that have reached the audience of ten million people among English- and Spanish-speaking users of YouTube.

Last November, The Times newspaper published an article calling Masha and the Bear series Kremlin's "soft propaganda" tool. The publication quoted Prof. Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham characterizing Masha as "feisty, even rather nasty, but also plucky." According to the professor, it is "not far-fetched to see her as Putinesque."

Animaccord refuted the allegations, saying that there were no political parallels that the creators of the series had in mind.

Related Topics

Russia November Sunday 2017 YouTube Million

Recent Stories

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi toll gates active during peak hours begi ..

2 hours ago

Hedayah, UNOCT to expand cooperation

2 hours ago

NYUAD graduate programmes&#039; applications now o ..

3 hours ago

UAE, Oman to enhance trade, economic cooperation

3 hours ago

Etihad, Kuwait airways launch new codeshare partne ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.