Audience of Masha and the Bear YouTube Channels in English, Spanish Reach 10Mln Each

22nd December, 2019) The audience of YouTube channels of the Russian animated series Masha and the Bear in English and Spanish languages has significantly increased with the current number of followers standing at ten million for each of the channels, the press service of the Animaccord Animation Studio, which is producing the cartoon, said in on Sunday.

The cartoon is translated into 36 languages and broadcast in more than 100 countries. In summer, Animaccord launched the fourth musical season of Masha and the Bear.

"The two official channels of Masha and the Bear animated series on YouTube platform ” in English and Spanish ” passed the mark of ten million subscribers each this week, repeating success of the Russian-language channel in 2017. YouTube portal awards the Diamond Creator Award to channels that reached 10 million subscribers," the press service said.

According to the press service, the cartoon became the first Russian animation project that have reached the audience of ten million people among English- and Spanish-speaking users of YouTube.

Last November, The Times newspaper published an article calling Masha and the Bear series Kremlin's "soft propaganda" tool. The publication quoted Prof. Anthony Glees of the University of Buckingham characterizing Masha as "feisty, even rather nasty, but also plucky." According to the professor, it is "not far-fetched to see her as Putinesque."

Animaccord refuted the allegations, saying that there were no political parallels that the creators of the series had in mind.