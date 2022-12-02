Audience of Russian State-Run Pages on Social Networks Exceeds 36Mln People - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The audience of Russian state owned social media pages has exceeded 36 million people, the Ministry of Digital Development reported on Thursday.

"From December 1, schools, polyclinics, kindergartens and other state institutions must have official pages in social networks. It will become easier to follow their work and keep up to date with the news. The audience of state-owned public pages already exceeds 36 million people," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that page's authentication cab be checked with the help of special marks, namely State Organization or Confirmed via Gosuslugi (the state services portal).

Currently, the function of verifying the authenticity of the page through the Gosuslugi is available only via Russia's social network VKontakte, and over 100,000 state organizations have already used it, the ministry said.

In early September, the Cabinet of Ministers reported that Russian state institutions are required to run their pages on at least two social networks, VKontakte and Odnoklassniki, where they are instructed by the government to report on events held, comments on topical issues, as well as provide valid contact information, such as a phone number or email address.