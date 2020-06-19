UrduPoint.com
Audience Quality Main Reason For Publishing Putin's Article In National Interest - Peskov

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:40 AM

Audience Quality Main Reason for Publishing Putin's Article in National Interest - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin about the World War II, its prerequisites, consequences and historical truth, was published in US magazine The National Interest, as the Kremlin focused on a solid publication that is read by respectable and smart people, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The article is quite extensive. We focused on a solid publication that is read by respectable and smart people," Peskov said.

The National Interest is published by the Washington, DC-based think-tank Center for the National Interest. The magazine focuses on US foreign policy and national defense.

