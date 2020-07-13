Audit Results of Russian Anti-Doping Watchdog to Be Published Monday - Olympic Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The audit results of the Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) will be published Monday, the head of the Russina Olympic Committee (ROC), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, said.

The director general of Rusada Yury Ganus on Friday refuted allegations of corruption and mismanaging the organization's funds after a post on Telegram social network alleging he was involved in this.

"We will publish the report immediately after the press conference, and you will be able to look at it," Pozdnyakov said.

The ROC head added that he saw no problems with RUSADA's actual work and expressed certainty that the agency would be able to continue working despite the scandal.