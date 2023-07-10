Auditors Point to French Authorities' 'Inappropriate' Use of Consultancies

The French authorities have been "inappropriately" hiring consulting companies and need to develop better practices in using consulting services, the country's Court of Auditors said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The French authorities have been "inappropriately" hiring consulting companies and need to develop better practices in using consulting services, the country's Court of Auditors said on Monday.

"Due to the lack of a unified management system and appropriate supervision tools, the government failed to create conditions for a coherent and thought-out outsourcing policy, based on an orderly definition of needs and a strict list of available internal resources," the Court of Auditors said in a statement.

The French government has been "inappropriately" spending its funds on the services of private consulting firms, the statement read. The institution called on the authorities to clarify the grounds for their decisions that led to this inappropriate spending, and to develop better practices when using consulting services.

The Court of Auditors also accused the government of outsourcing tasks that are intrinsically government functions. Some companies such as Eurogroup and Capgemini were allowed to "interfere in the decision-making process" because of this, the court added.

The institution estimated that the total value of services the French authorities received from consulting firms in 2021 amounted to 233.6 million Euros ($256.5 million), or 0.04% of all government spending. From 2017 to 2021, the government's spending on services from consultancies tripled, in 2022, spending decreased slightly to 200 million euros, the statement read.

On March 17, 2022, the French Senate published the results of an investigation into the increased influence of foreign consulting firms on the country's policies. One of them is US firm McKinsey, which, among others, advised the French government on the vaccination campaign. The senators stated that the firm did not pay taxes between 2011 and 2020.

Eric Zemmour, a former presidential candidate and the leader of the far-right Reconquete party, accused McKinsey of working for free and illegally for current French President Emmanuel Macron during his 2017 election campaign.