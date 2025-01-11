Auger-Aliassime and Keys take out Adelaide titles ahead of Melbourne

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Felix Auger-Aliassime and Madison Keys completed the perfect preparation for the Australian Open Saturday when they claimed top honours at the Adelaide International.

Keys upset top seed and world number seven Jessica Pegula to win the event for a second time in a major confidence-boost ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The world number 20 duplicated her 2022 trophy at Memorial Drive by defeating her American compatriot 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 for a ninth WTA crown.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime fired down 10 aces to beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the men's final, earning his sixth career trophy.

He is on a five-match win streak which began last week with his victory over world number four Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.

"We've known each other for a while, we always push each other," said Auger-Aliassime of Korda, who was competing in his first tournament since undergoing elbow surgery in October.

Keys came back from a medical timeout in the second set after treatment on her left knee to watch her good friend Pegula, last year's US Open finalist, take the final into a deciding set.

But she rallied to deliver the win on her first match point, setting her up nicely for an Australian Open first-round clash against another American, Ann Li.

"Jess had an amazing week, coming out of the gates in the first week and making the final," said Keys, who won her last title in May at Strasbourg.

"I also got off to a good start and I'm looking forward for what's to come this season.

"I haven't been back here (Adelaide) since 2022 when I won the title. I feel I should be back every year in Adelaide."

Pegula admitted she was clearly outplayed.

"I had like, three winners, it was tough," she said.

"Maddie hits the ball harder than anyone, she played some amazing tennis.

"This was a good week to start the season for me. I'm excited to keep it going into Melbourne," Pegula added.

The Australian Open at Melbourne Park gets underway on Sunday.

str-mp/sco