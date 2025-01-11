Open Menu

Auger-Aliassime And Keys Take Out Adelaide Titles Ahead Of Melbourne

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Auger-Aliassime and Keys take out Adelaide titles ahead of Melbourne

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Felix Auger-Aliassime and Madison Keys completed the perfect preparation for the Australian Open Saturday when they claimed top honours at the Adelaide International.

Keys upset top seed and world number seven Jessica Pegula to win the event for a second time in a major confidence-boost ahead of the opening Grand Slam of the year.

The world number 20 duplicated her 2022 trophy at Memorial Drive by defeating her American compatriot 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 for a ninth WTA crown.

Canada's Auger-Aliassime fired down 10 aces to beat American Sebastian Korda 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 in the men's final, earning his sixth career trophy.

He is on a five-match win streak which began last week with his victory over world number four Taylor Fritz at the United Cup.

"We've known each other for a while, we always push each other," said Auger-Aliassime of Korda, who was competing in his first tournament since undergoing elbow surgery in October.

Keys came back from a medical timeout in the second set after treatment on her left knee to watch her good friend Pegula, last year's US Open finalist, take the final into a deciding set.

But she rallied to deliver the win on her first match point, setting her up nicely for an Australian Open first-round clash against another American, Ann Li.

"Jess had an amazing week, coming out of the gates in the first week and making the final," said Keys, who won her last title in May at Strasbourg.

"I also got off to a good start and I'm looking forward for what's to come this season.

"I haven't been back here (Adelaide) since 2022 when I won the title. I feel I should be back every year in Adelaide."

Pegula admitted she was clearly outplayed.

"I had like, three winners, it was tough," she said.

"Maddie hits the ball harder than anyone, she played some amazing tennis.

"This was a good week to start the season for me. I'm excited to keep it going into Melbourne," Pegula added.

The Australian Open at Melbourne Park gets underway on Sunday.

str-mp/sco

Related Topics

Tennis World Canada Adelaide Melbourne Strasbourg Madison May October Sunday Australian Open Event From Top US Open

Recent Stories

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition ..

FNC urges acceleration of clean energy transition at IRENA Legislators Forum 202 ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

40 minutes ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

49 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

1 hour ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

1 hour ago
Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From World