August Meeting on Syria in Kazakhstan to Focus on Political Process Promotion - Nur-Sultan

(@imziishan)

The upcoming meeting on Syria, which the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan will host from August 1-2, will focus on current situation in the country, on further measures for boosting trust between the warring parties and on the political process, including formation and launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The upcoming meeting on Syria, which the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan will host from August 1-2, will focus on current situation in the country, on further measures for boosting trust between the warring parties and on the political process, including formation and launch of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Iran, Russia and Turkey are expected to participate in the meeting, as well as the Syrian government, the Syrian opposition and a number of observers.

"The upcoming meeting will focus on discussing the current situation in Syria, in particular in the province of Idlib and in the country's north-east, on further measures for strengthening trust between the warring parties and promoting the political process, including formation and launch of the constitutional committee," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral and multilateral consultations will be held on August 1, while a plenary session is scheduled for August 2, the ministry added.