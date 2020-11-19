August Storms Cause Biggest Monthly Drop in Gulf of Mexico Oil Since 2008 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A 15 day shutdown of Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil rigs in late August due to back-to-back hurricanes created the largest single monthly drop in the region's oil output in more than a decade, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Marco, which came through the GOM consecutively, caused shut-ins (in other words, not operating) starting on August 22, 2020, and led operators to reduce output for 15 days. Hurricane Marco (the weaker of the two storms) came through first, making landfall on August 24, which affected the magnitude and timing of shut-ins from Hurricane Laura," the report said.

The report cited US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates that 14.4 million barrels of crude oil production was curtailed during the 15-day period and that about 84 percent of GOM crude oil production halted at the peak of the disruptions as oil crews evacuated.

So far in 2020, five hurricanes and one tropical depression have caused disruptions to crude oil production in the area. Hurricane Zeta was the most recent storm to hit the GOM, causing production curtailments through November 4. To date, 30 named storms have formed in the Atlantic in 2020, surpassing the 28 storms of 2005 and making the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season the most active on record, according to the report.