UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

August Storms Cause Biggest Monthly Drop In Gulf Of Mexico Oil Since 2008 - Energy Agency

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

August Storms Cause Biggest Monthly Drop in Gulf of Mexico Oil Since 2008 - Energy Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) A 15 day shutdown of Gulf of Mexico (GOM) oil rigs in late August due to back-to-back hurricanes created the largest single monthly drop in the region's oil output in more than a decade, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Wednesday.

"Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Marco, which came through the GOM consecutively, caused shut-ins (in other words, not operating) starting on August 22, 2020, and led operators to reduce output for 15 days. Hurricane Marco (the weaker of the two storms) came through first, making landfall on August 24, which affected the magnitude and timing of shut-ins from Hurricane Laura," the report said.

The report cited US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement estimates that 14.4 million barrels of crude oil production was curtailed during the 15-day period and that about 84 percent of GOM crude oil production halted at the peak of the disruptions as oil crews evacuated.

So far in 2020, five hurricanes and one tropical depression have caused disruptions to crude oil production in the area. Hurricane Zeta was the most recent storm to hit the GOM, causing production curtailments through November 4. To date, 30 named storms have formed in the Atlantic in 2020, surpassing the 28 storms of 2005 and making the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season the most active on record, according to the report.

Related Topics

Storm Oil Mexico August November 2020 From Million Depression

Recent Stories

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

20 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.