Auguste Rodin Wins Breeders' Cup Turf

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Arcadia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Auguste Rodin, under a brilliant ride from jockey Ryan Moore, gave trainer Aidan O'Brien a seventh Breeders' Cup Turf victory on Saturday at Santa Anita Park.

Squeezed early in what Moore called a "messy" stretch in the 1 1/2-mile, $4 million race, the winner of the Epsom and Irish derbies came flying through on the inside in the final straight to capture the victory ahead of American challenger Up to the Mark.

Japanese raider Shahryar was third.

"What an incredible ride," O'Brien said of Moore's effort.

Moore said it was "probably the best" Auguste Rodin had performed in a stellar season that also included victory in the Irish Champion Stakes last month.

"It didn't really go to plan the first half of the race at all," Moore said. "Everyone was in each other's way.

"I didn't really like where I was but I wanted to let the horse find some sort of rhythm, and when a run presented itself, I was able to keep going.

"Considering the first half, I think it was a big performance and probably the best that he has been."

