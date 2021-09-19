UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Agreement Discussed During G7 Summit In Cornwall, Behind Macron's Back - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 06:50 AM

AUKUS Agreement Discussed During G7 Summit in Cornwall, Behind Macron's Back - Reports

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Details of the AUKUS deal between Australia, the US and the UK that stole away the $66 billion contract Paris had signed with Canberra were agreed upon during the G7 summit in Cornwall this past June, The Telegraph reports.

The newspaper said on Sunday that French President Emmanuel Macron was unaware of preparations for the agreement.

Then-UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab (who is now the new justice secretary) was warned that such a deal could negatively affect relations with China and Paris, but the details of the agreement were nonetheless discussed at the G7 summit and all relevant AUKUS documents were classified as "top secret," according to The Telegraph.

The Guardian said on Saturday that US talks on the issue went on for months in utmost secrecy and that during the G7 summit in Cornwall, Macron was given no hint that the Australians were about to scupper the deal.

Earlier this week, the US, Australia and the UK announced a new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership. The new defensive pact forced Canberra to give up on a $66 billion contract with France to develop 12 state-of-the-art conventionally powered attack submarines.

The G7 includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The summit in Cornwall, held on June 11-13, was also attended by the leaders of the European Union and several guest nations, such as South Korea, Australia, and South Africa.

Related Topics

Attack Australia China Canada France European Union Germany Canberra Cornwall Paris Italy United Kingdom Japan South Africa South Korea United States June Sunday All Agreement Top Billion

Recent Stories

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal ..

CR Shamsi's funeral prayer offered at Allama Iqbal Park

6 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

6 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Champion ..

New Zealand beat Argentina 36-13 in Rugby Championship

6 hours ago
 Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike wan ..

Relatives of Afghan family killed in US strike want face-to-face apology

6 hours ago
 German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peac ..

German envoy lauds Pakistan's role in 'Afghan Peace Process'

6 hours ago
 Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in r ..

Venezuela's Maduro sees legitimacy challenged in rare trip abroad

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.