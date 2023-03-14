AUKUS Agrees to Supply Australia With Nuclear-Powered Submarines - US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States has agreed to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines much faster than originally planned, a senior Biden administration official said during a press briefing.

"We (AUKUS) will announce we have identified the optimal pathway to provide Australia with a conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarine. It's a multi-phased approach that will deliver to Australia that capability far more quickly than even we thought possible when we originally initially launched this partnership," the official said on Sunday.