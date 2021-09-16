UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Aimed At Preserving Security, Stability In Indo-Pacific Region - UK Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 03:40 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The new trilateral alliance between the United Kingdom, United States and Australia (AUKUS) is aimed at preserving security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

The establishment of AUKUS was announced on late Wednesday by the leaders of the three nations.

"I'm delighted to join President Biden and Prime Minister Morrison to announce that the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States are creating a new trilateral defence partnership, known as AUKUS, with the aim of working hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific," Johnson said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"This partnership will become increasingly vital for defending our interests in the Indo-Pacific region and, by extension, protecting our people back at home," Johnson said, as quoted by a separate statement of his office.

