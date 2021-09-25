AUKUS Alliance Aimed at Helping Australia Contain China - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The new trilateral AUKUS defense partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States is created to assist Canberra in deterring China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"The goal (of AUKUS) is also to help Australia contain the 'Chinese threat,'" Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We are not planning to interfere with these matters but we may, of course, feel the consequences of what is going on there. This may also impact our relations with the European Union," he added.