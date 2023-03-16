UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Began Engaging With IAEA Within 'Hours' Of Launching - US State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

AUKUS Began Engaging With IAEA Within 'Hours' of Launching - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Officials from the trilateral alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) began engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within hours of the pact's formation, State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nonproliferation Policy Anthony Wier said on Wednesday.

"Our first engagement with the IAEA was within hours of the September 2021 announcement on AUKUS, and all three partners together have been consulting very closely throughout the 18-month process," Wier said in response to a question from Sputnik during a press briefing.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden presented AUKUS' plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia alongside other alliance leaders.

AUKUS has set high standards of verification and transparency with the IAEA, Biden said.

AUKUS and the IAEA have been exchanging questions back and forth to inform the overall process, Wier said.

AUKUS is focused on setting a strong non-proliferation precedent, Wier said, declining to speculate on particular threats posed by the deal. The alliance's intention is to set a standard that meets the test leaders set out for the non-proliferation regime, Wier said.

Failure by the IAEA and AUKUS to engage on the nuclear submarine deal carries a "big risk" to the non-proliferation regime, IAEA chief Raphael Grossi said on Tuesday.

Australia does not seek nuclear weapons and will not produce nuclear fuel on its own territory, Wier said.

Related Topics

Australia Nuclear Alliance United Kingdom United States September All From

Recent Stories

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

41 minutes ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

41 minutes ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

41 minutes ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

41 minutes ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

41 minutes ago
 Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, A ..

Sweden to Provide Ukraine With 10 Leopard Tanks, Air Defense Components - Austin

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.