AUKUS Began Engaging With IAEA Within 'Hours' of Launching - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Officials from the trilateral alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States (AUKUS) began engaging with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within hours of the pact's formation, State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for Nonproliferation Policy Anthony Wier said on Wednesday.

"Our first engagement with the IAEA was within hours of the September 2021 announcement on AUKUS, and all three partners together have been consulting very closely throughout the 18-month process," Wier said in response to a question from Sputnik during a press briefing.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden presented AUKUS' plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines for Australia alongside other alliance leaders.

AUKUS has set high standards of verification and transparency with the IAEA, Biden said.

AUKUS and the IAEA have been exchanging questions back and forth to inform the overall process, Wier said.

AUKUS is focused on setting a strong non-proliferation precedent, Wier said, declining to speculate on particular threats posed by the deal. The alliance's intention is to set a standard that meets the test leaders set out for the non-proliferation regime, Wier said.

Failure by the IAEA and AUKUS to engage on the nuclear submarine deal carries a "big risk" to the non-proliferation regime, IAEA chief Raphael Grossi said on Tuesday.

Australia does not seek nuclear weapons and will not produce nuclear fuel on its own territory, Wier said.