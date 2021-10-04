AUKUS Carries No Risks for Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty - Nuclear-Test-Ban Body Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The creation of the AUKUS alliance does not pose any risks for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), as there are no crossovers, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Preparatory Commission Executive Secretary Robert Floyd said in an interview wish Sputnik.

"My understanding is that it is about Australia getting nuclear-powered submarines. That's not nuclear-armed submarines, which is a great different issue ... So that, from the perspective of the CTBTO and the CTBT, as a treaty which bans all nuclear explosions, doesn't really have a crossover," Floyd explained.