SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The issue of France's withdrawal from the NATO Integrated Military Command Structures is up for discussion as Australia terminated the submarine agreement with the French shipbuilder to pursue cooperation with the US and the UK under the AUKUS deal, Jerome Lambert, a member of the French lower parliamentary house, told Sputnik.

Last week, Australia entered into a partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States within the framework of the defense and security alliance AUKUS, unilaterally abandoning a $66 billion contract on 12 submarines with France.

"I believe that it is possible to return to the issue of France's withdrawal from the NATO joint command, to which France recently rejoined.

I also believe that such a situation makes it difficult to continue to be considered allies when such attacks occur," Lambert said.

The lawmaker, who is currently in the Crimea and Sevastopol as an international observer at the Russian State Duma elections, previously said that the AUKUS deal and Australia's exit from the contract with France will put a heavy burden on Paris's relations with the Anglo-Saxon world.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Canberra's move as a betrayal of mutual trust between the countries.