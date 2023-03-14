WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The trilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego on March 13 resulted in Australia's largest-ever investment in its defense capabilities, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said on Monday.

"The AUKUS agreement we confirmed here in San Diego today represents the biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability in all our history," said Albanese.

The partnership between the three nations, officially called the Australia-United Kingdom- United States partnership, is a multi-phased approach towards increasing Australia's arms capacity by providing Australia with nuclear submarines by the 2030s.