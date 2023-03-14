UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Deal Is Australia's Largest Investment In Defense Capabilities - Australian PM

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 02:30 AM

AUKUS Deal Is Australia's Largest Investment in Defense Capabilities - Australian PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The trilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Antony Albanese, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego on March 13 resulted in Australia's largest-ever investment in its defense capabilities, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said on Monday.

"The AUKUS agreement we confirmed here in San Diego today represents the biggest single investment in Australia's defense capability in all our history," said Albanese.

The partnership between the three nations, officially called the Australia-United Kingdom- United States partnership, is a multi-phased approach towards increasing Australia's arms capacity by providing Australia with nuclear submarines by the 2030s.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Nuclear San Diego United Kingdom United States March All Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th March 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre D ..

Sharjah Ruler attends 32nd &#039;Sharjah Theatre Days&#039;

9 hours ago
 Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

11 hours ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

11 hours ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.