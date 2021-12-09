UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions For Spread Of Nuclear Technologies- Russian Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 03:05 PM

AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread of Nuclear Technologies- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov called on Thursday the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, a destabilizing factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.

"The creation of blocs clearly directed against another state is a destabilizing factor. The AUKUS bloc creates the preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies.

The creation of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet could become a new stage in the struggle for regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in other regions of the world," Gerasimov told a briefing.

The Russian Ministry of Defense is actively interacting with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and advocates "multilateral mechanisms for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states," he added.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia Nuclear United Kingdom All

Recent Stories

Major issues of region can only be resolved throug ..

Major issues of region can only be resolved through dialogue: PM

5 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death tol ..

Philippines logs 562 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 50,000

4 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

4 minutes ago
 71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccin ..

71 pct of Tonga's eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

13 minutes ago
 S. Korea asks teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccin ..

S. Korea asks teenagers to receive COVID-19 vaccine amid rising cases

13 minutes ago
 Vostok-2022 Drills to Be Held in September - Russi ..

Vostok-2022 Drills to Be Held in September - Russian Military

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.