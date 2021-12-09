AUKUS Formation Creates Preconditions for Spread of Nuclear Technologies- Russian Military

- Home
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov called on Thursday the formation of the trilateral bloc between Australia, the US and the UK, dubbed AUKUS, a destabilizing factor, as it creates preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies through the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet in Australia.
"The creation of blocs clearly directed against another state is a destabilizing factor. The AUKUS bloc creates the preconditions for the spread of nuclear technologies.
The creation of Australia's nuclear submarine fleet could become a new stage in the struggle for regional dominance not only in the Asia-Pacific but also in other regions of the world," Gerasimov told a briefing.
The Russian Ministry of Defense is actively interacting with partners in the Asia-Pacific region and advocates "multilateral mechanisms for ensuring security in the region, taking into account the interests of all states," he added.