AUKUS Goals Cause Concern in Terms of Regional Security - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Goals of the AUKUS alliance between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia cause concerns in terms of regional security and tangible risks of unleashing an arms race, Nikolay Nozdrev, the Third Asia Department head at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

The diplomat mentioned that assisting Australia in the creation of a nuclear submarine fleet and other forms of military cooperation are envisioned by the AUKUS treaty.

"All this cannot but cause serious concern regarding the impact of AUKUS on regional stability and security, the tangible risks of unleashing an arms race, undermining the authority of ASEAN (the Association of Southeast Asian Nations), and maintaining the effectiveness of the nuclear nonproliferation regime," Nozdrev said.