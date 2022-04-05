AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) said in a joint statement on Tuesday that they agreed to begin trilateral cooperation on the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities.

"The AUKUS partners will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities," the statement said.

The AUKUS partners will also cooperate on developing enhanced techniques to operate in an electronic warfare environment, the statement added.