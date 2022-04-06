AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) agreed to begin trilateral cooperation on the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the leaders of the three countries said in a joint statement.

"The AUKUS partners will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities," the statement said on Tuesday.

The AUKUS partners will also cooperate on developing enhanced techniques to operate in an electronic warfare environment, the statement added.

The three countries are also collaborating on autonomous underwater vehicles, initial trials and experimentation of this capability is planned for 2023, the statement said.

The three leaders - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden today reviewed progress under the AUKUS pact, the joint statement released by the White House said.

Multiple senior-level meetings have taken place since the announcement of the AUKUS pact on September 15, 2021 to advance trilateral work on providing Australia with US nuclear-powered submarines and developing other advanced military capabilities, the statement said.

The leaders also said they are pleased with the progress in their trilateral program for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear powered submarine capability.

The White House said in a separate press release that initial steps are underway to ensure Australia has a workforce with necessary skills, training, and qualifications to build, operate, and sustain a conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines. A group of Australian personnel have begun school and training in nuclear science and engineering, the release added.

Moreover, combined teams from the three countries have visited multiple sites in Australia to baseline its nuclear stewardship, infrastructure, workforce, and industrial capabilities and requirements, the release said. The Australian government is also in the initial process to secure additional land on which to build the Nuclear-Powered Submarine Construction Yard, according to the release.

The three heads of state, in addition, vowed to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.