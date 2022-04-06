UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Leaders Agree To Begin Work On Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Statement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 04:10 AM

AUKUS Leaders Agree to Begin Work on Hypersonics, Electronic Warfare - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States (AUKUS) agreed to begin trilateral cooperation on the development of new hypersonic and electronic warfare capabilities, the leaders of the three countries said in a joint statement.

"The AUKUS partners will work together to accelerate development of advanced hypersonic and counter-hypersonic capabilities," the statement said on Tuesday.

The AUKUS partners will also cooperate on developing enhanced techniques to operate in an electronic warfare environment, the statement added.

The three countries are also collaborating on autonomous underwater vehicles, initial trials and experimentation of this capability is planned for 2023, the statement said.

The three leaders - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and US President Joe Biden today reviewed progress under the AUKUS pact, the joint statement released by the White House said.

Multiple senior-level meetings have taken place since the announcement of the AUKUS pact on September 15, 2021 to advance trilateral work on providing Australia with US nuclear-powered submarines and developing other advanced military capabilities, the statement said.

The leaders also said they are pleased with the progress in their trilateral program for Australia to establish a conventionally armed, nuclear powered submarine capability.

The White House said in a separate press release that initial steps are underway to ensure Australia has a workforce with necessary skills, training, and qualifications to build, operate, and sustain a conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines. A group of Australian personnel have begun school and training in nuclear science and engineering, the release added.

Moreover, combined teams from the three countries have visited multiple sites in Australia to baseline its nuclear stewardship, infrastructure, workforce, and industrial capabilities and requirements, the release said. The Australian government is also in the initial process to secure additional land on which to build the Nuclear-Powered Submarine Construction Yard, according to the release.

The three heads of state, in addition, vowed to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence and quantum technologies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Australia Nuclear White House Vehicles Progress United Kingdom United States September From Government

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

4 hours ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

4 hours ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

5 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

5 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

5 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.