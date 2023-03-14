AUKUS Leaders to Announce Plan on Nuke-Powered Subs Over Next Few Years - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The leaders of the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom will announce later today the multi-phase process for preparing to deploy new US-made nuclear-powered submarines to Australia in the coming years, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"The leaders will lay out in a trilateral meeting today and then for the public is a multi-phase process that begins over the next few years and begins immediately with the training of Australian sailors, engineers, technicians, and other personnel to be able to take on the responsibility and stewardship of nuclear propulsion," Sullivan said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.