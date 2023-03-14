AUKUS Makes Claim for Long Confrontation in Region - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) trilateral security pact makes claim for long confrontation with the countries of the region for many years by promoting NATO infrastructure in Asia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The Anglo-Saxon world with the creation of bloc structures like AUKUS, with the promotion of NATO military infrastructure in Asia, is making a serious bid for confrontation for many years, because I cannot imagine how the great Asian civilizations will simply be taken under control, as, unfortunately, was the European Union, and will obediently carry out the plans of Washington and our other Anglo-Saxon colleagues," Lavrov said at the opening of the founding congress of the International Movement of Russophiles.