UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Partnership Directed Against China - Russia's Envoy In Vienna

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 04:14 PM

AUKUS Partnership Directed Against China - Russia's Envoy in Vienna

The newly announced partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia AUKUS is directed against China from a political point of view, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The newly announced partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia AUKUS is directed against China from a political point of view, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday.

"It is clear that from a political point of view, this appears to be directed against China," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian diplomat also said that AUKUS raises many issues related to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"At the same time, the issue of violation of nuclear non-proliferation is being raised. Why? Because the United States and Great Britain took 17 months to decide on how to help Australia ... master the technology of creating nuclear-powered submarines. From the point of view of nonproliferation, this is a very sensitive issue, because the submarines operate on highly enriched uranium, which, in principle, can be used to create nuclear weapons," Ulyanov said, adding that AUKUS activities should be closely monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency

Related Topics

Technology Australia Russia China Nuclear Vienna Same United Kingdom United States From

Recent Stories

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 1.32% in 2 ..

Motorbike, three wheeler sales increase 1.32% in 2 months

25 seconds ago
 Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands ..

Knife Attack Kills 2 People in Almelo, Netherlands - Police

26 seconds ago
 Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government mad ..

Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangeme ..

12 minutes ago
 Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Three more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago
 European Commission Rejects Reports About Dutch-UK ..

European Commission Rejects Reports About Dutch-UK Security Agreement

29 seconds ago
 Four bootleggers held with liquor in okara

Four bootleggers held with liquor in okara

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.