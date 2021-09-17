The newly announced partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia AUKUS is directed against China from a political point of view, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Friday

"It is clear that from a political point of view, this appears to be directed against China," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The Russian diplomat also said that AUKUS raises many issues related to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

"At the same time, the issue of violation of nuclear non-proliferation is being raised. Why? Because the United States and Great Britain took 17 months to decide on how to help Australia ... master the technology of creating nuclear-powered submarines. From the point of view of nonproliferation, this is a very sensitive issue, because the submarines operate on highly enriched uranium, which, in principle, can be used to create nuclear weapons," Ulyanov said, adding that AUKUS activities should be closely monitored by the International Atomic Energy Agency