AUKUS Provokes New Round Of Arms Race - Polyanskiy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2022 | 07:20 AM

AUKUS Provokes New Round of Arms Race - Polyanskiy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The AUKUS (Australia, UK, US) military alliance creates prerequisites for the start of a new round of the arms race and does this not only in the Asia-Pacific region, Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said at a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission.

"The situation around the establishment of the AUKUS partnership by Australia, Great Britain and the United States, including in terms of its negative impact on the nuclear non-proliferation regime, causes concern," Polyanskiy said.

"We believe this partnership provokes tension in the sphere of international security, forms prerequisites for the start of a new round of the arms race, and not only in the Asia-Pacific region," he said.

