AUKUS Situation Undermines Trust Between Allies - French Foreign Minister in New York

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the Australia-UK-US partnership (AUKUS) undermines trust between allies.

"We thought that the reflexes of the bygone era disappeared - a one-sided approach, unpredictability, lack of consultations between allies. But we stated in connection with the decisions made by Australia and the United States that the reflexes of the previous era remain," Le Drian told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. Le Drian's press conference is broadcast on social networks of the French mission to the UN.

"And the question is.. also about undermining trust between the allies," he said.

On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS. As part of the new pact, the US and the UK will help Australia develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia gave up on a $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines. Le Drian earlier described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back."