UrduPoint.com

AUKUS Situation Undermines Trust Between Allies - French Foreign Minister In New York

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 03:00 AM

AUKUS Situation Undermines Trust Between Allies - French Foreign Minister in New York

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the Australia-UK-US partnership (AUKUS) undermines trust between allies.

"We thought that the reflexes of the bygone era disappeared - a one-sided approach, unpredictability, lack of consultations between allies. But we stated in connection with the decisions made by Australia and the United States that the reflexes of the previous era remain," Le Drian told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York. Le Drian's press conference is broadcast on social networks of the French mission to the UN.

"And the question is.. also about undermining trust between the allies," he said.

On Wednesday, the United States, United Kingdom and Australia announced a new security partnership, AUKUS. As part of the new pact, the US and the UK will help Australia develop its own nuclear-powered submarine fleet. As a result, Australia gave up on a $66 billion deal with France on 12 submarines. Le Drian earlier described Australia's withdrawing from the contract as a "stab in the back."

Related Topics

Assembly Australia United Nations France New York United Kingdom United States From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-tra ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by booby-trapped boats

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on National Day

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre plans to employ 1,000 people in next 5 years

4 hours ago
 China Media Group only official Chinese media at E ..

China Media Group only official Chinese media at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Multan city roads to have monuments soon

Multan city roads to have monuments soon

2 hours ago
 Change in police culture only possible with quick ..

Change in police culture only possible with quick redressal of citizens' complai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.